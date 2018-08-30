Home Nation

Two Pakistani terrorists gunned down in Bandipora district: J-K Police

Acting on credible inputs about the presence of terrorists at Par Mohalla in Hajin area of Bandipora, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police spokesman said.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two Pakistani Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir today, police said.

During the searches, the terrorists fired upon the forces' personnel, he said.

"In the ensuing encounter two terrorists were eliminated. From the incriminating material seized from the site of the encounter, it is learnt that both the killed terrorists were from Pakistan and identified as Rizwan alias Jindaal and Ali alias Maaz," the spokesman said.

He said the slain men were affiliated with the LeT and involved in several attacks on security establishments and atrocities on civilians in the area.

"Huge quantity of arms and ammunition including rifles, magazines, pouches etc and incriminating material was recovered from the site of encounter," he added.

