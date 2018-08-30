Upper castes in Bihar protest against SC/ST Act

By IANS

PATNA: Hundreds of people from the upper caste communities took to the streets on Thursday in different parts of Bihar to protest against the SC/ST Act, officials said.

The protest was called by various groups of upper castes including Bhumihar-Brahmin Ekta Manch.

The protesters, mostly youth, blocked roads, burned tyres in Gaya, Begusarai, Nalanda, Muzaffarpur, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura and Patna districts. The traffic was disrupted for hours.

They also raised slogans against the Central government, and in support of their old demand of reservation for the poor among the upper castes in jobs and educational institutions.

No incident of violence was, however, reported during the protest.

Earlier in April, upper caste youths had protested against the reservation in Bihar.