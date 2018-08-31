2021 Census work begins, to capture OBC headcount for the first time

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a politically sensitive move, the government has said Census 2021 will collect data on Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The announcement was made after Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the preparations of the Census. “It is envisaged to collect data on OBCs for the first time,” a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

In the meeting, Singh emphasised that improvement in design and technology of the project should be such that the result of the Census can be finalised within three years of being conducted. Currently, it takes seven to eight years to release the complete data for which 25 lakh enumerators are deployed.

The last data collection of the OBCs was done in 1931 on the basis of which the Mandal Commission had recommended 27 per cent reservation. The VP Singh government had accepted the recommendation.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to showcase this decision in the run-up to the 2019 elections as several OBC groups have been demanding it for a long time.