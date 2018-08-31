Home Nation

2021 Census work begins, to capture OBC headcount for the first time

Census 2021 will be finalised in three years after conducting the census instead of seven to eight years now, a home ministry spokesperson said.

Published: 31st August 2018 06:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2018 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a politically sensitive move, the government has said Census 2021 will collect data on Other Backward Classes (OBCs). The announcement was made after Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the preparations of the Census. “It is envisaged to collect data on OBCs for the first time,” a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

In the meeting, Singh emphasised that improvement in design and technology of the project should be such that the result of the Census can be finalised within three years of being conducted. Currently, it takes seven to eight years to release the complete data for which 25 lakh enumerators are deployed. 

The last data collection of the OBCs was done in 1931 on the basis of which the Mandal Commission had recommended 27 per cent reservation. The VP Singh government had accepted the recommendation.
The Bharatiya Janata Party is expected to showcase this decision in the run-up to the 2019 elections as several OBC groups have been demanding it for a long time. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Census 2021 Caste-based census OBC census

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case