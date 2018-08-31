Home Nation

Allahabad High Court allows Akhilesh Yadav to renovate his house at Vikramaditya Marg

A Lucknow bench also asked the former UP CM and his MP wife Dimple Yadav not to make any new construction on the property at 1A, Vikramaditya Marg. 

Published: 31st August 2018 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Allahabad High Court today allowed former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and his MP wife Dimple Yadav to renovate their bungalow at Vikramaditya Marg here but asked them not to make any structural changes in it.

A Lucknow bench also asked them not to make any new construction on the property at 1A, Vikramaditya Marg.

The bench of justices Vikram Nath and Abdul Moin gave the order on a plea by Yadav and his wife.

They had sought modification of the August 18 order of the court banning new constructions on properties in the high-security areas in and around Vikramaditya Marg, Kalidas Marg and Gautam Palli in Lucknow.

Yadav and his wife had pleaded that their property at 1A, Vikramaditya Marg, was a 'nazul' property recorded in the name of Ujjawala Ramnath from whom they had purchased it and subsequently got it converted to freehold.

The property includes a bungalow built in 1940, which had become inhabitable as it had been lying unoccupied since long.

Yadav said after he vacated his official residence, allotted to him as state chief minister, on the Supreme Court order, he and his wife had decided to renovate their bungalow at Vikramaditya Marg to use it as their residence.

Appearing for the Yadavs, senior advocate J N Mathur said his clients had sought permission from the Lucknow Development Authority to build a heritage hotel on the plot.

Mathur told the court that in the changed circumstances, they would withdraw their applications from the LDA and would not build any hotel on it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case