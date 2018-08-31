Home Nation

Banks to remain open in September first week: Finance Ministry

The Ministry said banks will remain open during the week, observing holidays only on Sunday, September 2, and second Saturday, September 8.

Published: 31st August 2018 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Bank

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Finance Ministry on Friday took notice of a rumour on social media about closure of banks for six days in the first week of September and clarified that the banks and banking activity will continue unimpeded in the week.

"It has come to notice that a rumour is circulating in several sections of the social media that banks will be closed for 6 days in the first week of September 2018, causing undue panic among the general public," the Ministry said in a statement.

"It is hereby clarified that banks will remain open and banking activity will continue unimpeded in the first week of September," it said.

The Ministry said banks will remain open during the week, observing holidays only on Sunday, September 2, and second Saturday, September 8.

Monday, September 3, is not a pan India holiday and banks only in some states where a holiday is declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, will remain closed, it said.

"Even on those days, ATMs in all states will be fully functional and there will be no impact on online banking transactions. Banks have been advised to ensure that sufficient cash is available for dispensation from ATMs. Banks will remain open on all other days," it added.

The rumour on social media, particularly a WhatsApp message that went viral on Thursday, even prompted some mainstream media to report accordingly. However, the IANS report on Thursday stated exactly what the Ministry said on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Finance Ministry Banks holidays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing