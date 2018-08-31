Home Nation

BIMSTEC Summit concludes: Chairmanship passed on to Sri Lanka

India on Thursday asserted that the fourth BIMSTEC Summit being held here will have 'landmark' achievements for the regional grouping.

Published: 31st August 2018 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

BIMSTEC Summit

Standing left to right are Myanmar's first lady Daw Cho Cho, wife of Nepalese Prime Minister Radhika Shakya, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Nepal's Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, Myanmar's President Win Myint, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice and Chief Advisor of the interim government of Bhutan Dasho Tshering Wangchuk and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as they pose for a group photo during the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit in Kathmandu, Nepal. | AP

By UNI

KATHMANDU: The fourth BIMSTEC Summit concluded here on Friday with the seven-member grouping adopting the much talked about Kathmandu Declaration.

The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) leaders - that comprises nation and government heads from - Bangladesh, India, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan, and Nepal - this year seemed to be willing to 'rejuvenate' the regional institution often labelled as "dysfunctional" by some critics.

"This will be a landmark Summit. Some expectations from the BIMSTEC can be shared....We expect that the outcome of deliberations in Kathmandu will set the BIMSTEC on a firm institutional foundation," Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale has said.

The chairmanship of the BIMSTEC has now passed on to Sri Lanka.

The outgoing chairman and Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli underlined that the group should transform itself into a more 'result oriented' body.

At the plenary session on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi has proposed organising new events under the aegis or in partnership between BIMSTEC member nations like India Mobile Congress, Science and Technology Interventions in the North Eastern Region, North Eastern Space Application Centre, International Buddhist Conclave, BIMSTEC Youth Summit, BIMSTEC Band Festival, and BIMSTEC Youth Water Sports.

"Our collective wisdom, thought & vision on the goal of Peaceful, Prosperous & Sustainable Bay of Bengal Region is eloquently captured in the 4th #BIMSTEC summit Declaration," Nepal Prime Minister also tweeted.

India has a given a major push to make the seven-member BIMSTEC a more purposeful regional grouping and sought a bigger role for it vis-a-vis transnational crime, drug trafficking and even on softer issues like education and comprehensive connectivity.

