BJP to organise events in memory of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP has unveiled plans to organise events across the country to mark one month of the passing away of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Announcing this on Thursday, BJP chief Amit Shah said that from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, to the birth anniversary of Jan Sangh founder Deendayal Upadhyaya on September 25, the BJP will observe “Seva Saptah” (week of service) across the nation.

As part of this programme, party leaders will organise medical camps, blood donation events and would take part in cleanliness drives in all Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies across the country. “This time, we have decided to observe ‘Seva Saptah’ in the country till September 25, the birth anniversary of Deendayalji,” Shah said. Party workers will host a poetry event in 4,000 places on September 16, during which audio recordings of Vajpayee’s poems will be played. Poets will be invited to these programmes as well, Shah said.