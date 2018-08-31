Home Nation

Calcutta HC scraps SAT ruling, terms dearness allowance as legal right of government employees

In 2016, SAT had ruled the DA was a type of donation given by the state government and not a legal right of the government employees.

Published: 31st August 2018 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court on Friday set aside a ruling by the state administrative tribunal (SAT) on dearness allowance of the state government employees and asked it to wrap up the matter within the next two months by reconsidering certain aspects of the issue in the light of existing law.

The division bench comprising of Justice Debasish Kargupta and Justice S.B. Saraf observed that getting DA has become a legal right of the government employees after the introduction of Revision of Pay and Allowances (ROPA) rule 2009.

In 2016, SAT had ruled the DA was a type of donation given by the state government and not a legal right of the government employees.

"When the first case was filed, SAT said that Dearness Allowance (DA) is a form of donation by the states government and it will be granted as per the government's wish. The division bench of Calcutta High Court today scrapped the ruling," state government employees' counsel Amjad Ali told the media here.

"The court has also asked the SAT to decide whether State government employees will get DA at the same rate with the Central government employees and whether giving different rates to the state government employees posted in Delhi and Chennai is justified," he said.

The division bench observed that the central government fixes DA of its employees across the country at the same rate without discriminating on the place of posting.

"It is true that in Delhi and Chennai, DA has been given as per the rate of Central Government. The allowance is decided on the basis of All India Consumer Price Index. Tripura and other State governments also give DA based on the same rate as that of the Central government," the counsel added.

Pointing out that SAT has not invited affidavits from the state government with regard to its claim, the bench directed the West Bengal government to file an affidavit before SAT within three weeks and observed that the petitioners will be allowed to file their reply to the state government's affidavit within another week after that.

"It is a historic victory for the state employees. The way DA was given at certain Bengal districts, it hampered the social dignity of the government employees. But after today's verdict, it is not donation anymore, it is our legal right," Petitioner Shyamal Kr Mitra added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
dearness allowance DA legal right

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing