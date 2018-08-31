Case filed against Assam MLA for controversial remarks on NRC

By PTI

NAGAON: A case has been filed against Assam BJP MLA Siladitya Dev for allegedly making controversial remarks on the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Advocate Inamul Huda had filed a case in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Nagaon district on August 29, accusing Dev of frequently criticising the NRC through the media and other social networking platforms. The advocate said remarks made by the MLA could affect the "age-old peaceful atmosphere" of the state.

Huda's complaint was registered under various sections of the Information Technology Act 2000. The court has fixed September 27 as the next date of hearing. Dev could not be contacted for his reaction.