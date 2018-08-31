Cells in barrack no 12 at Mumbai's Arthur road jail are ready to receive Vijay Mallya

Abhijit Mulye By

MUMBAI: Two cells at the Barrack No 12 of the Arthur Road Jail, where 26/11 convict Ajmal Kasab was lodged, are now all set to receive the fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

Mallya had cited the poor condition of the jails in India to avoid extradition and possibility of being lodged at this jail. To defy the impression, these cells were fitted with bright tiles, their walls were painted in white, their flooring too has been changed and the bathroom fittings have been changed.

With western commode with jet and cells lit bright with natural light these cells now leave no room for complaint. In one of the two cells former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Chhagan Bhujbal was lodged till abou a couple of months back.

With his release, the cell was available for the necessary changes. An adjacent cell too was refurbished to the satisfaction of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, who filmed the refurbished rooms twice. These cells in the jail now appear distinctly different from the rest in the jail.

Since Mallya had complained about lack of sunlight in the cells, the authorities painted the walls in white to reflect sunlight and give a warm bright look to the cells. However, neither the jail authorities nor the PWD officials are ready to confirm that the cells have been refurbished to facilitate Mallya's extradition.

Their standard reply has been that it is a standard work of upgrading the jail cells. Mallya has challenged extradition plea by Indian authorities in the UK court, which was filed after India said that he had committed fraud to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore.

His counsels, while opposing the extradition plea in the month of July, had cited lack on sunlight and fresh air in the Arthur Road jail, over which the court asked India to provide a video of the jail cell and fixed September 12 as the next date of hearing.