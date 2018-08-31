Home Nation

Cells in barrack no 12 at Mumbai's Arthur road jail are ready to receive Vijay Mallya

Mallya had cited the poor condition of the jails in India to avoid extradition and possibility of being lodged at this jail.

Published: 31st August 2018 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 01:21 AM   |  A+A-

Vijay Mallya (File photo | Reuters)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Two cells at the Barrack No 12 of the Arthur Road Jail, where 26/11 convict Ajmal Kasab was lodged, are now all set to receive the fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

Mallya had cited the poor condition of the jails in India to avoid extradition and possibility of being lodged at this jail. To defy the impression, these cells were fitted with bright tiles, their walls were painted in white, their flooring too has been changed and the bathroom fittings have been changed.

With western commode with jet and cells lit bright with natural light these cells now leave no room for complaint. In one of the two cells former Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Chhagan Bhujbal was lodged till abou a couple of months back.

With his release, the cell was available for the necessary changes. An adjacent cell too was refurbished to the satisfaction of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, who filmed the refurbished rooms twice. These cells in the jail now appear distinctly different from the rest in the jail.

Since Mallya had complained about lack of sunlight in the cells, the authorities painted the walls in white to reflect sunlight and give a warm bright look to the cells. However, neither the jail authorities nor the PWD officials are ready to confirm that the cells have been refurbished to facilitate Mallya's extradition.

Their standard reply has been that it is a standard work of upgrading the jail cells. Mallya has challenged extradition plea by Indian authorities in the UK court, which was filed after India said that he had committed fraud to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore.

His counsels, while opposing the extradition plea in the month of July, had cited lack on sunlight and fresh air in the Arthur Road jail, over which the court asked India to provide a video of the jail cell and fixed September 12 as the next date of hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vijay Mallya Arthur Road Jail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing