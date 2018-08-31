Home Nation

Centre to revise rates offered to private hospitals under Rs 5 lakh health insurance scheme

Around 1,200 of the biggest private hospitals across the country have expressed difficulties in the Narendra Modi government’s flagship health scheme meant to benefit about 55 crore Indians.

Published: 31st August 2018

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has agreed to revise the packages offered to private hospitals under its Rs 5 lakh health insurance scheme within one year of its roll-out. The commitment comes following reluctance on the part of the hospitals to join the programme owing to its low rates. Around 1,200 of the biggest private hospitals across the country have expressed difficulties in the Narendra Modi government’s flagship health scheme meant to benefit about 55 crore Indians as they feel that the rates fixed for most surgeries and procedures are too low.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday had said that about 10,000 private hospitals had so far applied for the scheme, which is set to be launched fully on September 25, but insiders said that most of the hospitals were small nursing homes. “Private hospitals have been demanding a cost analysis of 1,300 packages on offer and we have agreed to constitute a committee with representation from the private sector,” a senior health ministry official said. “This committee will present its report in a few months, and based on that we will review the rates,” the official said.

