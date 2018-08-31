Home Nation

Centurions to turn brand ambassadors for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Over 120 centurions residing in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh could be the ideal brand ambassadors for increasing the voter turnout in the Assembly polls.

Published: 31st August 2018 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, electronic voting machine

Image for representational purpose. | (File | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Over 120 centurions residing in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh could be the ideal brand ambassadors for increasing the voter turnout in the Assembly polls.

At a time when there are increasing reports of poll boycott by people over various development and local issues, the centurions in this West MP district are living examples of people’s unflinching faith in electoral democracy.

As part of efforts to boost poll percentages, the Mandsaur district administration and police organized a special training camp for aged voters recently, where the golden oldies were rendered training on how to vote with the combination of EVMs and VVPATs.

"As many as 50 out of the 121 centurions residing the district, who have unfailingly voted in all elections, starting with the 1952 general elections were honoured at a special camp recently. We sent our beat constables to the houses of our centurion voters all across the district and brought them to the training camp, where they were trained in using the EVMs and VVPATs," SP Mandsaur district Manoj Kumar Singh told TNIE.

Not only were the centurions and other elderly voters taken to the training camp with police escort, but their medical check-up was done too.

They were also promised all necessary facilities like wheel-chairs when they come to vote in the coming year-end Assembly polls.

"If necessary, we'll send teams to their houses on polling day and again convince them to vote in the festival of democracy. We'll soon try and convince the remaining centurions also to for train in use of EVMs and VVPATs," he added.

The Election Commission of India is promoting new initiatives to increase polling percentage everywhere. In the 2008 and 2013 Assembly polls, the polling percentage in four Assembly seats of Mandsaur has been between 75 and 80 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing