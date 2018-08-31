Child sacrificed for hidden treasure in Maharashtra​

By UNI

NAGPUR: A two-year-old child was killed in a human sacrifice case in Brahmapuri tehsil of Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

The deceased have been identified as Yug Ashok Meshram.

According to the police, Yug had gone missing on August 22 from outside his house at village Khandala in Bramhapuri.

After seven days of search, his body was found in a cattle shed about 100 metre away from his residence on Thursday.

Police have arrested two persons, Sunil Bankar and Pramod Bankar in this connection and they are from Khandala village and confessed the crime, police said.

The duo believed that sacrificing the child having three whorls in his hair, would help them find the hidden treasure.

An offence is registered against them under sections 302, 34 of IPC and section 4 of Anti superstition and Black Magic Act, police added.