Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh hospitalised in Shimla

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh was suffering from viral fever and hospitalised at the IGMCH late on Thursday.

Virbhadra Singh

Former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (File | PTI)

By IANS

SHIMLA: Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Virbhadra Singh was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) here after he suffered chest infection, but his condition is stable, a doctor said on Friday.

"Most of the tests are normal. He is in hospital for observation," the doctor added.

The Conger leader, who attended the assembly on Thursday, was suffering from viral fever and hospitalised at the IGMCH late on Thursday.

The six-time octogenarian Chief Minister was complaining of infection in throat, said his family.

