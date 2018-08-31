Heavy showers lash Lucknow

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Heavy showers early on Friday brought the Uttar Pradesh capital to a standstill. Hundreds of school children were left stranded at various places due to water logging.

Setting off from home the school going population was stuck on roads and intersections, taking shelters under flyovers that dot the city.

Water logging was reported from many low-lying areas of the old city, Chowk, Shamiana road, Naka Hindola, Aminabad, Hazratganj, Indiranagar, Hariharnagar, Jankipuram, Aliganj, Narahi, Sapru Marg and Gomtinagar.

ALSO READ: Heavy rain lashes Lucknow, city water-logged

Civic woes doubled as people in many localities who were already living in knee-deep water for the past 24-hours were further distressed.

"Sad to see the city inundated, specially because Lucknow has a smart city tag now," said an angry Ana Mahendra, who lives in Rajajipuram.

She rued the fact that the water logged park she walks in has left her nowhere to go for her morning walk.

Civic authorities have said they were trying their best to flush out water. Drains have been overflowing in most parts of the cities and the sewers remained clogged.

Power outages have been reported from a few places and traffic snarl were seen on the busy Lohia Path and near Cathedral school.

It has been raining for the past 12 hours here and in neighbouring areas but the intensity increased since morning. The Regional Met office has predicted more rains through the day.