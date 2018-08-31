Militants, forces victimising each other's families highly condemnable: Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti​

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Asserting that militants and forces victimising each other's families is highly condemnable, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said it marks a new low in our situation.

Ms Mufti, who is the former chief minister, said families shouldn't become casualties and made to suffer for something they have little control over.

"Militants and forces victimising each other's families is highly condemnable and marks a new low in our situation.

Families shouldn't become casualties and made to suffer for something they have little control over," Ms Mufti wrote on micro-blogging site twitter.

Family members of 10 policemen, including some officers, have been kidnapped after militants raided the residences of various cops in south Kashmir last night.

The kidnapping spree by militants come just a day after police arrested several dozen people, including father of two militants' heads Riyaz Naiko and Lateef tiger, from south Kashmir.