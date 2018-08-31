Home Nation

Minor girl rape: Rajasthan man gets death within 20 days of presenting challan in court

Vinod Banjara, who has been awarded the death sentence, is the father of an infant girl as his wife delivered a baby girl seven days back.

Published: 31st August 2018 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 08:36 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

JAIPUR: Father of an infant girl was awarded the death sentence by the Jhunjhunu POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court in Rajasthan on Friday for raping a minor on August 2.

Nand Kishore, Special Public Prosecutor, POCSO Court, said this is the first case when the death sentence has been given to a rapist within 20 days of presenting a challan in a court.

Accused Vinod Banjara, 23, is a resident of Dausa and sold utensils, Kishore said.

On August 2, he raped the minor in a village when her maternal grandparents were away.

The police formed a special team to investigate the case, Kishore said. "Through CCTVs, the accused was identified and arrested on Aug 3. He was remanded into custody where he confessed to the crime," he said.

Banjara's wife delivered a baby girl seven days back, Kishore added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Minor rape Rajasthan man death sentence

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing