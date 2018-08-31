Minor girl rape: Rajasthan man gets death within 20 days of presenting challan in court

By IANS

JAIPUR: Father of an infant girl was awarded the death sentence by the Jhunjhunu POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court in Rajasthan on Friday for raping a minor on August 2.

Nand Kishore, Special Public Prosecutor, POCSO Court, said this is the first case when the death sentence has been given to a rapist within 20 days of presenting a challan in a court.

Accused Vinod Banjara, 23, is a resident of Dausa and sold utensils, Kishore said.

On August 2, he raped the minor in a village when her maternal grandparents were away.

The police formed a special team to investigate the case, Kishore said. "Through CCTVs, the accused was identified and arrested on Aug 3. He was remanded into custody where he confessed to the crime," he said.

Banjara's wife delivered a baby girl seven days back, Kishore added.