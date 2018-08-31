Home Nation

Misuse of public money for ads: SC issues notice to I&B Ministry, five BJP-ruled states, Telangana

The states which have been issued the notice are Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Published: 31st August 2018 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court (Photo| File/PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and six states on a plea by an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker, alleging that advertisements are being issued at government expenses for political purposes to benefit the ruling party.

The states which have been issued the notice are Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

The bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi sought the response on the plea by AAP's Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha, who has sought a direction to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to reimburse to the Centre and the state governments concerned the money they have spent on advertisements allegedly to benefit the ruling party.

The notice has also been issued to the BJP.

Telangana is ruled by the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti.

The petitioner has drawn the attention of the court towards "ex-facie violation and circumvention" of the directions issued by the top court by the Centre and the states controlled by the BJP

It has also pointed to the "gross dereliction of duty" by the committee set up by the Centre on April 6, 2016 in pursuance to the directions issued by the top court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Public money for ads Supreme court notice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing