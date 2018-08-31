NCP leaders, rationalists on arrested Hindu right-wing activists 'hit-list': ATS

By UNI

MUMBAI: Prominent NCP leaders and other leading rationalists were on the alleged hit-list of the recently arrested Hindu right-wing activists in connection with the Palghar arms seizure case, the Maharashtra ATS on Friday informed a court here while seeking extension of the custody of one of the accused in the court.

While moving the remand application for accused Avinash Pawar, the the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) told the court that Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad, Mukta Dabholkar (daughter of slain anti-superstition campaigner Dr Narendra Dabholkar), Shyam Manav (all-India Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti president) and activist Ritu Raje were on the hit-list of the accused persons.

When the Judge sought details of the investigation on Pawar so far, the investigation agency made the revelations of the alleged hit- list prepared by the right-wing groups targeting these (above) personalities.

Pawar, an employee of a government-owned shipping company, was nabbed from Mumbai on August 24.

Prior to him, his associates -- Vaibhav Raut, Sharad Kalaskar, Sudhanva Gondhalekar and Shrikant Pangarkar -- were arrested from different parts of the state.

The ATS further said that Pawar, whose custody was finally extended till September 4, had carried out a recce of some of the targets, and had acquired training in weapons from an unnamed location out of the state.

On August 10, in a major swoop, the ATS had raided a bungalow and other premises in Nala Sopara, Palghar, around 90 Km north of Mumbai, and unearthed a mini-factory manufacturing bombs, weapons and other materials which was intended for carrying out terror strikes in Mumbai, Pune, Solapur and Satara.

The five arrested persons were said to be linked to various Hindu right-wing groups like the Sanatan Sanstha, Shri Shivpratisthan Hindustan and Hindu Janjagruti Samiti, which have strongly denied the allegations.

The ATS is also probing the links of this arrested-accused with the killings of Dabholkar, CPI leader Govind Pansare, Kannada scholar M M Kalburgi and journalist Gauri Lankesh.