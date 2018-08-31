Home Nation

Parrikar will return from US on September 8, says Goa BJP leader 

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who flew to the United States yesterday for medical treatment, will return on September 8, a senior BJP leader today said.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar | PTI File Photo

By PTI

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who flew to the United States yesterday for medical treatment, will return on September 8, a senior BJP leader today said.

"The chief minister will be back in Goa on September 8," state BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar told reporters here, adding that the chief minister will also attend the party's national executive meeting in Delhi the next day.

He ruled out the possibility of leadership change in Goa, saying, "Parrikar is fit enough to handle the responsibility, and he has been doing it efficiently.

" Parrikar underwent treatment at a US hospital for a pancreatic ailment between March and June this year.

He flew to the US again on August 10 for a follow-up and returned on August 22, but was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai the next day.

Yesterday he left for the US again on doctors' advice.

