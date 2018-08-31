Home Nation

Police not stopping anyone from meeting Hardik Patel: Gujarat government tells HC

Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) has moved the court, alleging that police are not allowing people to meet him.

Published: 31st August 2018 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 11:04 PM

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government today told the High Court that police are not stopping anyone from meeting quota agitation leader Hardik Patel, who is on an indefinite fast at his house here since August 25.

The PAAS has sought removal of police from outside Patel's house on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

Advocate General Kamal Trivedi today told the court that nobody was being stopped from meeting Hardik.

The petition came up for hearing before Justice A Y Kogje, as Justice R P Dholaria had yesterday recused himself from the case.

PAAS lawyer Babu Mangukia said he had himself seen police preventing people from meeting Hardik, and driving them away from the bungalow.

Police were only allowing lawyers and politicians to go inside, he alleged.

Trivedi said the government will file an affidavit with evidence to prove its claim that nobody was being stopped from going in.

Justice Kogje then adjourned the hearing to September 4.

Hardik Patel started his hunger strike on August 25 for demands of reservation for the Patidar community in jobs and education, and a loan waiver for farmers.

