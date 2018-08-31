Punjab government to impose five new taxes shortly to fund it's social welfare schemes

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The coming days in Punjab will be taxing for people as the state government is planning to impose five new taxes. Highly placed sources said the new taxes are likely to be imposed after the panchayat elections in the state are over as the model code of conduct is in place at present. The revenue generated from the new tax will be used on the state government's social welfare schemes like old age and other pensions, health and road accident insurance, scholarship schemes, unemployment allowances, aashirwad and other such schemes.

On March 29 this year , the state assembly had passed a Social Security Bill and a Social Security fund for the poor and deprived sections of society was created. Now a notification has been issued that this fund is in place for all the social security schemes but the government's coffers are empty.

The five new taxes which are likely to be imposed by the government are; tax of Rs 2 on every litre of petrol and diesel, one percent of tax on registration of new vehicles, surcharge upto 10 per cent on heavy vehicles, 5 per cent surcharge on power bills and 10 per cent surcharge excise duty and licence fee. For this all these departments will issue respective notifications and it expected to be implemented from October as the Panchayat poll get over by September. The panchayat elections will be held on September 19 and the counting will be on September 22.

An officer on condition of anonymity said, " the state government did not want to tax the people before the panchayat elections as it could have spelt disaster in the elections. Once the elections are over, these taxes will be in place as the government has prepared the draft notification in this regard."

"Last month the state government released Rs 138 crore and in April this year it released Rs 131.20 crore for payments of social security pension for March 2018 to 17,89,600 beneficiaries under various schemes. The government had earlier released Rs 128.08 crore in January, Rs 129.52 crore in February and Rs 129.90 crore in March,’’ he said.

Besides these five new taxes, already the cash-strapped state government has notified a new development tax at the rate of Rs 200 per month on all income taxpayers in the state who are engaged in professions, trades, callings and employments which comes to Rs 2,400 per annum.