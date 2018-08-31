Home Nation

Rationalist Narendra Dabholkar killing: Main shooter taken to crime spot in Pune

According to a police officer, Sachin Andure, who had his face covered was taken to the Omkareshwar Bridge, where Dabholkar was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants on August 20, 2013. 

Published: 31st August 2018 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Dabholkar

File picture of Narendra Dabholkar

By PTI

PUNE: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team today took Sachin Andure, the alleged main shooter in rationalist Narendra Dabholkar's killing case, to the crime spot here in Maharashtra.

According to a police officer, Andure, who had his face covered was taken to the Omkareshwar Bridge, where Dabholkar was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants on August 20, 2013 while he was on a morning walk.

Based on information provided by Andure, who is in his late 20s, the CBI team recreated the entire crime scene as part of its investigation into the case, he said.

According to the CBI, Sharad Kalaskar was the "second shooter" in the case.

Currently, Kalaskar is in the Maharashtra Anti- Terrorism Squad's custody till September 3 in another case.

Kalaskar was arrested by the ATS earlier this month in connection with the seizure of explosives from different parts of Maharashtra.

Five people were arrested in the arms haul case and one of them gave the input about Andure's involvement in Dabholkar's killing, which the ATS shared with the CBI, a spokesperson of the central agency had said earlier.

Acting on the input from the ATS following the arrest of Kalaskar and other accused, the CBI arrested Andure, a resident of Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, on August 18.

The Dabholkar killing case was initially handled by the state police, but in May 2014, it was handed over to the CBI by the Bombay High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Dabholkar killing Sachin Andure CBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing