Security forces launch Cordon and Search Operation in north Kashmir woods

Security forces sais there were some firing shots in the area and that the entire forest area has been cordoned off.

Published: 31st August 2018 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Friday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the woods in the north Kashmir's Bandipora district, official sources said.

They said on a tip-off about presence of militants, security forces and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint search operation in the woods in Chanadajan, Bandipora.

There were some firing shots in the area, they said, adding that the entire forest area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation was going on when the reports last came in.

Details are awaited, they added.

Recently, two foreign militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed by security forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district.

