Security forces launch Cordon and Search Operation in north Kashmir woods

By UNI

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Friday launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the woods in the north Kashmir's Bandipora district, official sources said.

They said on a tip-off about presence of militants, security forces and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched a joint search operation in the woods in Chanadajan, Bandipora.

There were some firing shots in the area, they said, adding that the entire forest area has been cordoned off and a massive search operation was going on when the reports last came in.

Details are awaited, they added.

Recently, two foreign militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed by security forces in Hajin area of Bandipora district.