September 5 rally would spread political message of change: Left workers and farmer leaders 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Left farmer and labour leaders said today their September 5 would identify the real enemy of the toiling masses and spread political message of change for the 2019 general elections.

They termed the rally an "unprecedented event" in the nation's history and said for the first time farmers, workers, eminent people from diverse fields such as economics and human rights activists would also participate in the rally.

"Until now there have been separate rallies of workers and farmers in the country, but never a joint rally. This would be first such effort.

"This rally would identify the real enemy of the toiling masses and spread a political message of change for the coming general elections," CITU leader Tapan Sen told reporters.

The organisers said they are expecting more than 3 lakh people from across the country to participate in the rally.

"Farmers and workers from all over the country are coming to Delhi to raise their voice against the anti-people policies and the communal-authoritarianism of the present government.

"Ten to fifteen thousand farmers who participated in the Long March in Maharashtra would be part of the rally in Delhi," AIKS general secretary Hannan Mollah said.

The leaders called upon the people to join the rally and appealed them to build an India "free from exploitation and discrimination on caste, communal and gender lines".