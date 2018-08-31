Srinagar Diary

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Kashmir Festival to be held next month

The Kashmir Festival would be held in the last week of September to attract more tourists to Kashmir in autumn. The main motive behind holding the Festival, according to tourism officials, is to woo travellers from across the country during the Durga Puja holidays and foreign tourists during the autumn. The Kashmir festival will showcase the natural beauty and landscape of the Valley, besides its diverse culture, art and craft, cuisine and unique music of its people. The country’s leading travel agents and tour operators, celebrities from the film industry, and media persons from different states would be invited to get first-hand information about the state’s diverse tourism products.

Houseboats to get biodigesters

In order to improve the water quality in Dal Lake, Nageen Lake and river Jehlum, the houseboats are likely to be provided with biodigesters for waste management. The Tourism department is preparing a project report that envisages providing customized biodigester tanks to the houseboat owners. The secretary, Tourism, Rigzian Sampheal, has held a meeting with a team of scientists from the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) to discuss waste management proposals. The DRDO team is on a visit to Srinagar to conduct a feasibility study on all aspects of waste management.

Panel formed to pick CEOs for Smart City firms

The Governor’s administration has ordered the constitution of a selection committee for engagement of chief executive officers (CEO) of Special Purpose Vehicles for Srinagar Smart City Limited and Jammu Smart City Limited. The selection committee for Srinagar Smart City Limited would have the administrative secretary in the Housing and Urban Development Department as chairman. The members will be administrative secretary, finance department, administrative secretary, Power Development Department, divisional commissioner Kashmir, administrative secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, administrative secretary, Tourism Department, and an expert in urban planning and development from the University of Kashmir.The selection panel for Jammu Smart City Limited would be constituted on similar lines.

Drive against unregistered dental clinics

With a surge in the number of unregistered dental clinics run by non-professionals in the Valley, the authorities have launched a drive against quacks in the state and sealed many of the clinics. A team of health officers inspected various clinics, including dental clinics and labs, in Srinagar. During the inspection, several dental clinics were found operating without registration and were sealed. The Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar said the drive against unregistered clinics and labs in the district would be intensified. People in the Valley have been complaining that there is no check on unregistered dental clinics.

Private coaching centres asked to register

The state government has asked private coaching centres to register with the authorities concerned by September 10. The Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has issued a notification asking for fresh registration/ renewal of private coaching centres operating in the Kashmir province, including Ladakh. “Interested parties have to submit their applications either for fresh registration or renewal, as the case may be, up to September 10, 2018,” reads the notification.