Two inmates from Bihar's Aasra shelter home absconding, say cops

By ANI

PATNA: Patna police on Thursday confirmed that two women from the Aasra shelter home in Bihar's Rajeev Nagar managed to run away despite tight security.

The two women, named Mira Kumari (30) and Anita Kumar (35) reportedly ran away from the shelter home on Wednesday night.

The shelter home came into news earlier this month, when two girls staying there were brought dead to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). The Bihar police had detained the shelter home's secretary and treasurer in connection with the two deaths and sent them to three-day police custody.

The shelter home added fuel to the growing cases of atrocities at shelter homes across the country, with cases of alleged sexual abuse and ill-treatment coming out of Muzzafarpur in Bihar, Deoria in Uttar Pradesh and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.