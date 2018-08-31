Home Nation

Uddhav wants to honour Fadnavis, while Maharashtra CM wants to honour Photographer with vision

A joint public interview of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray was conducted as part of the award ceremony on Thursday night.

Published: 31st August 2018 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 01:25 AM   |  A+A-

Devendra Fadnavis with Uddhav Thackeray. | File Image

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Constant bickering between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena over past four years has given them an identity as warring allies though they have been sharing power at the centre as well as in Maharashtra.

However, a pleasant display of cordial relations between the leaders of both the parties was seen at an award program organized by a TV news channel.

A joint public interview of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray was conducted as part of the award ceremony on Thursday night, where both the leaders spared no opportunity to shower praise on each other.

When they were asked as to for which quality of the other person, they would like to honour them, Thackeray said that he would like to honour Fadnavis as he is an "honest frieile Fadnavis said that he would honour Uddhav as he is a "Photographer with vision".

"I've criticized him several times. But, have also realised that he always has primacy to the interest of the state. He is a very honest and frank man and a good friend. Which is why I would like to honour him," Thackeray said while giving reasons why he would like to honour Fadnavis. Unlikely of his nature, where he would lash out at anything he dislikes, Thackeray was all praises from Fadnavis.

"Our relations are not defined by the politics. It is much beyond that. Whenever he is convinced, he immediately implements the things," Thackeray said while speaking about Fadnavis.

"This was the reason why I immediately extended support when his name came forward as Chief Minister," Thackeray added. Fadnavis too praised Thackeray for his 'straightforward' attitude.

"If he has to criticize me, he would do it in front of me. He never says anything behind my back," Fadnavis said and also praised Thackeray for his skills in photography. "While we were preparing to hold the Raigad Mahotsav to honour the capital of Shivaji Maharaj, Uddhavji's innumerable photographs of Raigad came handy for us. I would say he is a photographer with vision," Fadnavis said.

While the Shiv Sena has said that it won't contest any election in alliance with the BJP anymore, the BJP is hopeful of taking Shiv Sena along with it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Worked hard, focused well, says Saina Nehwal after clinching bronze at Asian Games
Manjit Singh beats his own problems, rivals to get gold in 800m
Gallery
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case
Mourners streamed in for a second day Wednesday to pay their respects to Aretha Franklin, who was dressed in a different outfit for her final public viewing, as if making a costume change during a show. In image: People in line sign well wishes on poster boards outside the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History during a public visitation for Aretha Franklin in Detroit, Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. | AP
Fans stream in for second day of 'Queen of ​Soul' Aretha Franklin public viewing