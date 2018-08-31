Uddhav wants to honour Fadnavis, while Maharashtra CM wants to honour Photographer with vision

Abhijit Mulye By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Constant bickering between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena over past four years has given them an identity as warring allies though they have been sharing power at the centre as well as in Maharashtra.

However, a pleasant display of cordial relations between the leaders of both the parties was seen at an award program organized by a TV news channel.

A joint public interview of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray was conducted as part of the award ceremony on Thursday night, where both the leaders spared no opportunity to shower praise on each other.

When they were asked as to for which quality of the other person, they would like to honour them, Thackeray said that he would like to honour Fadnavis as he is an "honest frieile Fadnavis said that he would honour Uddhav as he is a "Photographer with vision".

"I've criticized him several times. But, have also realised that he always has primacy to the interest of the state. He is a very honest and frank man and a good friend. Which is why I would like to honour him," Thackeray said while giving reasons why he would like to honour Fadnavis. Unlikely of his nature, where he would lash out at anything he dislikes, Thackeray was all praises from Fadnavis.

"Our relations are not defined by the politics. It is much beyond that. Whenever he is convinced, he immediately implements the things," Thackeray said while speaking about Fadnavis.

"This was the reason why I immediately extended support when his name came forward as Chief Minister," Thackeray added. Fadnavis too praised Thackeray for his 'straightforward' attitude.

"If he has to criticize me, he would do it in front of me. He never says anything behind my back," Fadnavis said and also praised Thackeray for his skills in photography. "While we were preparing to hold the Raigad Mahotsav to honour the capital of Shivaji Maharaj, Uddhavji's innumerable photographs of Raigad came handy for us. I would say he is a photographer with vision," Fadnavis said.

While the Shiv Sena has said that it won't contest any election in alliance with the BJP anymore, the BJP is hopeful of taking Shiv Sena along with it.