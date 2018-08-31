Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Cops stop man from selling his child for pregnant wife's treatment

The Uttar Pradesh police stopped a man from selling his child for Rs 25,000 for his pregnant wife's treatment.

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By ANI

KANNAUJ: In a shocking incident, the Uttar Pradesh police stopped a man from selling his child for Rs 25,000 for his pregnant wife's treatment.

Arvind Banjara, a resident of Barethi Darapur village in Kannauj, had admitted his seven-month pregnant wife Sukhdevi in District Hospital when she developed complications. Doctors apparently asked him to arrange blood for her treatment.

The couple has a four-year-old girl Roshni and one-year-old son Jaanu.

"In the district hospital, we were told to get blood for her. They told me that if she will not survive if blood is not arranged for her. I didn't have money. So, I had no other option, but to sell my child," Banjara told ANI.

Adding to that, Sukhdevi said: "It's not easy to sell a child, but we had no other option. We had already visited few hospitals for treatment."

However, the police stopped the couple from selling their child and assured them full financial support.

"We got to know from people that there is one couple, which is in need for money for treatment and is very disturbed. We heard that they have a three-year-old girl, who they were trying to sell. Later we found out that the woman is suffering from bleeding and need help. Therefore, the Tirwa police station decided to provide full finance aid to the family. We will take care of the whole treatment process. Besides money, we will also provide blood to her if needed," Tirwa police station SHO Amod Kumar Singh said.

