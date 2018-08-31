Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh government not serious on youth employment: Congress walks out in Assembly

Labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya in his reply said that in 2017-18, as many as 63,152 youths were provided jobs in private sector through employment fairs.

Published: 31st August 2018 05:13 PM

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Congress members today accused the Uttar Pradesh government of not being serious in providing employment to youths and staged a walkout in the state Assembly as a mark of protest.

The matter was raised during Question Hour by Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Ajay Kumar Lallu who sought to know from the government as to how many jobs were provided to youths in the past financial year.

"Under skill development mission, as many as 1,89,936 persons were trained in different districts of the state in the past fiscal of whom 67,003 were employed," he said.

Maurya said that after the investors' summit here early this year, groundbreaking ceremony of projects worth a whopping Rs 60,000 crore was done and added that it would generate a lot of employment opportunities.

"Besides, the government is recruiting teachers and police personnel in a big way in the days to come," he said. Dissatisfied with the reply, the CLP leader accused the government of not being serious on the issue of employment and led a walkout of his party legislators.

