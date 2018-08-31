Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Police refuse to file FIR; rape victim sets herself ablaze

The victim's husband Ramvir has alleged that she was upset after police refused to file an FIR in the case and they were exerting pressure on her to reach a compromise with the accused, Vinay Kumar.

Published: 31st August 2018 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By PTI

SHAHAJAHANPUR: A 28-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped by a man, died after she set herself ablaze in a police station here following which three policemen were suspended, an official said today.

Yesterday, the woman was rushed to a district hospital, where she succumbed to injuries, the official said.

Her husband has lodged a case of rape and abetment to suicide.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police S N Chinappa said three policemen, including police station in-charge Subhash Kumar and sub-inspectors Lal Singh Rana and Lokesh Kumar, were suspended in this connection.

Vinay Kumar was also arrested, Chinappa said, adding that strict action will be taken against all those who forced the accused and the victim to reach an understanding in this connection.

SP (Rural) Subhash Chandra Shakya was sent to Son village to probe the matter, he said.

