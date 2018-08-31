West Bengal: Bank employee's chopped body found in Howrah

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: A bank recovery agent's headless, armless and legless body was found stuffed in a gunny bag in Domjur in Howrah district of West Bengal on Thursday.

The body was identified through the sticker of the name of the shop on his undergarment and found to be that of Partha Chakraborty (26), a bank employee in Domjur originally hailing from Chakdaha in Nadia district.

All identification marks, including a mole, was brutally removed from the body. It was found in a preliminary investigation that Partha Chakraborty had collected Rs 3 lakh from four places during visits to Self-Help Groups since 7 am on Thursday till 12.50 pm.

He was supposed to go to the fifth visit of the day. The amount of Rs 3 lakh was missing from the dead body. His head and other parts have not yet been recovered. However, CCTV footage and call records show that a woman had called Partha at around 12.50 pm and 10 minutes after that, his phone was switched off. The dead body was found at around 2.30 pm.

The victim's father Pankaj Chakraborty said: "Domjur police station SHO showed us a CCTV footage where a woman called Partha and he went towards her to speak with her. He was not seen in the footage anymore. His body was found 2 km from the CCTV location."

"Of late, Partha spoke about some problems at an office but did not elaborate it. He said he will tell about it in details after his planned visit home on September 9," he added. Police is looking for the woman with whom Partha was last seen speaking with.