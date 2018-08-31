Home Nation

Why CBI is not probing alleged plot against PM, asks NCP

The Maharashtra police, who arrested several Left-wing activists for alleged Maoist links in June and earlier this week, have claimed that the Maoists were discussing a plot to kill Modi.

Published: 31st August 2018 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2018 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

Activists-Arrests

(T-B) Sudha Bharadwaj was arrested in Faridabad, Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Writer Vara Vara Rao from Hyderabad, Journalist Gautam Navlakha from New-Delhi and 61-Year old Vernon Gonsalves from Mumbai. | (File | Agencies)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) today sought to know why the alleged Maoist plot to assassinate the prime minister is not being probed by the CBI if the police have found definitive leads in this regard.

The Maharashtra police, who arrested several Left-wing activists for alleged Maoist links in June and earlier this week, have claimed that the Maoists were discussing a plot to kill prime minister Narendra Modi.

"The police today claimed there was a plot to assassinate the prime minister.

If you had that information, why did you not share it with a high-level committee for inquiry or with the Central Bureau of Investigation," NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik asked in a statement.

"The police today also said that Maoists wanted to topple `BJP-RSS government'.

This means they (police) were reading out what the government has provided them," Malik said, alleging that the state police were simply toeing the BJP's line.

Earlier today, additional Director General of Police Param Bir Singh said that one of the letters seized from the arrested activists mentioned that there should be a fierce agitation in the states where "BJP and RSS-led" governments are in power.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
NCP Maoist plot assassinate the prime minister Left-wing activists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose
Asian games: Archers overwhelmed to see warm welcome at Delhi Airport
Women's discus throw bronze medalist India's Seema Punia stands on the podium during the athletics competition at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018. | AP
Bronze-winner Seema Punia donates Asian games pocket money to Kerala flood victims
Gallery
Rajkummar Rao is known for his unique choice of roles in his movies. Some of his well known performances are from Love Sex Aur Dhoka, Kai Po Che!, Queen, CityLights, Newton, and Bareilly Ki Barfi. On the Bollywood star's birthday, here are some upcoming films that he will be seen in, in the next two years.
On Rajkummar Rao's birthday, here are five films to look forward to
Five activists were arrested and have been put on house-arrest till September 6 for alleged links with Maoists. They were charged under an anti-terror law after their names emerged during the Pune Police's investigation in the Bhima-Koregaon violence. IN
Meet the five human rights activists detained in the Bhima Koregaon violence case