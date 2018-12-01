Home Nation

After Assembly polls in five states, Rahul will make new record of defeats: UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

He claimed that over 20 crore people had directly or indirectly benefitted by the welfare schemes of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma. | ANI

By PTI

LUCKNOW:  Claiming that the Congress will face defeats in the ongoing Assembly polls in five states, the BJP Saturday said after the results are out, Rahul Gandhi, the chief of the opposition party, will make a new record of electoral defeats.

"One thing is certain in these Assembly elections and that is the Congress is going to lose in all the five states. The reason for this is the belief the people of the country have reposed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The impact of the work done by the prime minister can be seen across the country. The various welfare works of the Centre have benefitted the poor, farmers, the deprived and marginalised sections of the society and have a direct positive impact on their lives," Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told PTI here.

"As far as the ongoing Assembly polls are concerned, the BJP will form governments on its own in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

"In Mizoram, the Congress is going to suffer a defeat, while pro-BJP forces will form the government in the north-eastern state.

And as far as Telangana is concerned, the Congress's ideology will come to an end. In other words, the Congress will effectively be wiped out from all the five states," Sharma said.

Taking a dig at the Congress chief, he said, "Rahul Gandhi will make a new record in terms of (electoral) defeats".

While the elections have already been held in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana will go to the polls on December 7 and the results for all the five states will be announced on December 11.

