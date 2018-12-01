Home Nation

BSF, Pakistan rangers exchange of sweets along IB in Jammu

BSF observed the 54th raising day at all its camps and headquarters across Jammu region with pomp and show, the official said further.

Published: 01st December 2018 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: The BSF and Pakistani Rangers Saturday exchanged sweets along the International Border (IB) in Jammu as the Indian border guarding force celebrated its 54th raising day, officials said.

"On the occasion of BSF's 54th raising day, both border guarding forces of India and Pakistan-- Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers-- exchanged sweets and greeted each other in Samba, Hiranagar, Ramgarh, R S Pura and Pargwal sectors of  IB in Jammu region," a BSF official said.

Both the sides committed to maintain peaceful atmosphere and harmonious relation on the occasion, the official added.

BSF observed the 54th raising day at all its camps and headquarters across Jammu region with pomp and show, the official said further.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSF Pakistan rangers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp