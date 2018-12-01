BSF, Pakistan rangers exchange of sweets along IB in Jammu

By PTI

JAMMU: The BSF and Pakistani Rangers Saturday exchanged sweets along the International Border (IB) in Jammu as the Indian border guarding force celebrated its 54th raising day, officials said.

"On the occasion of BSF's 54th raising day, both border guarding forces of India and Pakistan-- Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers-- exchanged sweets and greeted each other in Samba, Hiranagar, Ramgarh, R S Pura and Pargwal sectors of IB in Jammu region," a BSF official said.

Both the sides committed to maintain peaceful atmosphere and harmonious relation on the occasion, the official added.

BSF observed the 54th raising day at all its camps and headquarters across Jammu region with pomp and show, the official said further.