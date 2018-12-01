Home Nation

Defence Ministry approves military procurement worth Rs 3000 crore

The go-ahead for both acquisitions was given by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the ministry's highest decision-making body on procurement, the senior military official said.

Published: 01st December 2018 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

BrahMos supersonic cruise missile integrated with Su-30MKI front-line strike fighter aircraft. (Photo | File/EPS)

By PTI

NEW  DELHI: The Defence Ministry Saturday approved military procurement worth Rs 3,000 crore, including Brahmos supersonic cruise missiles for Navy's two stealth frigates and armoured recovery vehicles for the Army's Arjun main battle tanks, a senior official said.

"The DAC chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accorded approval for the acquisition of defence equipment worth about Rs 3,000 crore," he said.

India is procuring two stealth frigates at a cost of USD 1 billion and both the ships will be equipped with indigenously developed BrahMos missiles.

"The indigenously designed Brahmos missile is a tested and proven supersonic cruise missile and will form the primary weapon on-board these ships," said the official.

The DAC also approved the procurement of Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs) for the Indian Army's main battle tank, Arjun.

The ARVs are designed and developed by the DRDO and would be manufactured by defence public sector undertaking BEML, the official said.

TAGS
Defence Ministry Brahmos supersonic cruise missiles

