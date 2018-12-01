Home Nation

Hate being sponsored in the name of religion: Swami Agnivesh

On being questioned about the recent Ram temple issue, the Swami said the entire problem was being raked up only by the ruling party.

Published: 01st December 2018 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Swami Agnivesh. (File | EPS/Kaviyoor santhosh)

Swami Agnivesh. (File | EPS/Kaviyoor santhosh)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Questioning the authority is the key to progress” and hate in the current situation that is prevailing in the country, is being sponsored, connecting it to religion, said Swami Agnivesh, former MLA from Haryana and Arya Samaj scholar.

Swami Agnivesh, who was in the City on Friday for a dialogue on Communalism, received a volley of questions from the audience on caste, religion and the political situation in the country.

The former MLA also said, “Several hate crimes are occurring in the country and not one of them is being tried in a serious manner including the incident where I was targeted by a group in Jharkhand in the month of July.” He said that in most of these cases, the criminals come out within a few days and are completely supported by the ruling parties.

On being questioned about the recent Ram temple issue, the Swami said the entire problem was being raked up only by the ruling party.

Recollecting an incident that took place during the time of VP Singh wherein a total of 67 acres of land was given for the construction of the temple, he added that, the BJP under Advani, however, was very particular only about the 2.73 acres.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp