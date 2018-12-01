Hate being sponsored in the name of religion: Swami Agnivesh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Questioning the authority is the key to progress” and hate in the current situation that is prevailing in the country, is being sponsored, connecting it to religion, said Swami Agnivesh, former MLA from Haryana and Arya Samaj scholar.

Swami Agnivesh, who was in the City on Friday for a dialogue on Communalism, received a volley of questions from the audience on caste, religion and the political situation in the country.

The former MLA also said, “Several hate crimes are occurring in the country and not one of them is being tried in a serious manner including the incident where I was targeted by a group in Jharkhand in the month of July.” He said that in most of these cases, the criminals come out within a few days and are completely supported by the ruling parties.

On being questioned about the recent Ram temple issue, the Swami said the entire problem was being raked up only by the ruling party.

Recollecting an incident that took place during the time of VP Singh wherein a total of 67 acres of land was given for the construction of the temple, he added that, the BJP under Advani, however, was very particular only about the 2.73 acres.