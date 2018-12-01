Home Nation

Man held for raping woman on promise of removing 'black magic'

The Shaikhs also forced the woman to pay Rs 50,000 by threatening to release the video of the act.

Published: 01st December 2018 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THANE: A 35-year-old homemaker from Mumbai was allegedly raped by a Thane resident under the pretext of removing the effects of "black magic", the police said Saturday.

While the main accused Noor Mohammad Shaikh (49) is on the run, police Friday night arrested his wife Rubina (33) for abetting the crime, an official said.

The Shaikhs, hailing from Rabodi in Thane, promised the woman to lift a "black magic spell" which they said was cast on her, and took Rs 1.48 lakh from her in 2015, the official said.

The duo also took Rs 30,000 from the mother of the victim, he said. According to police, Noor had been raping the woman since 2015 while Rubina used to film the act.

He also threated to kill the woman and her family members if she didn't submit herself to him, the official said.

The Shaikhs also forced the woman to pay Rs 50,000 by threatening to release the video of the act.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Black magic Rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp