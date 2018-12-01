Home Nation

Man rapes 3-year-old daughter after quarrel with wife, arrested

The incident took place on October 28 night. The accused committed the crime with his elder daughter after his wife left home for her relatives's with their younger one.

Published: 01st December 2018 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

Police has arrested a man, accused of raping his three-year-old daughter after a quarrel with his wife in Gurugram.   

The accused, a resident of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh, was in an inebriated state, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shamsher Singh said, adding, he fled home soon after committing the crime.

Finding the girl alone, he raped her, Singh said, adding that when the wife returned home the next day, around 10 am, she found her "daughter unconscious and the bed sheet stained with blood". The accused soon man had fled the house.

Police registered a case based on the woman's complaint, he said.

"The girl was taken to a hospital for medical checkup and sexual assault was confirmed. She was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital as her condition was critical," Singh said. 

(With PTI inputs)

