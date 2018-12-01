Poll diary

By Express News Service

Jhalawar: ‘Its an uphill battle’

Fighting the most keenly observed contest in Rajasthan polls, Congress candidate Manvendra Singh said on Friday it was an “uphill task” to beat Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in her political fortress of Jhalrapatan, but he was here to “fight and win” the election. Singh said he is determined to live up to the challenge of taking on his formidable opponent. “I am here to fight and win the election and not to contest for the sake of contesting,”he said.

New Delhi: Cap on poll spending

A ceiling on party expenditure in campaigning, for which the Election Commission (EC) has been pressing political parties and the government, will see “the light of day in time to come”, said Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat. Rawat, who demits office on Saturday, said his “only regret” as head of the poll panel is that the EC was unable to recommend to the Law Ministry a fresh “legal framework” in tune with the changing times vis-a-vis the use of money and social media.