Home Nation

Will start countrywide agitation against atrocities on Dalits: Bhim Army chief

Azad, also known as Ravan, was addressing Bhim Army activists who staged a dharna in front of the Muzaffarnagar collectorate in Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 01st December 2018 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

The Bhim Army at a rally in New Delhi. (File photo by PTI)

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said Saturday he would start a countrywide agitation against "atrocities" on Dalits and demanded the withdrawal of cases against the community during an agitation early this year.

Azad, also known as Ravan, was addressing Bhim Army activists who staged a dharna in front of the Muzaffarnagar collectorate in Uttar Pradesh.

READ| Bhim Army not to contest Lok Sabha polls; to support joint opposition nominee

The Dalit leader alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government was taking action against innocent Dalits and false cases had been registered against members of the community during a Bharat Bandh on April 2.

Some Dalit groups called the bandh in protest against a Supreme Court judgement in March that ruled out immediate arrests in cases under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Twelve people were killed in violence during the bandh.

Azad demanded withdrawal of the cases registered during the Dalit agitation and asked for compensation to the families of the deceased who were killed in police-firing.

The Bhim Army chief announced that his organisation would start a nationwide agitation against atrocities on Dalits and said they began their agitation from Muzaffarnagar on Saturday.

The Dalit leader also hit out at the district authorities for not allowing their meeting here.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dalit atroicities Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp