Gujarat: Four sanitation workers die of asphyxiation while cleaning drain

The incident took place on the premises of Global Gourmet company on Maser Roadin Padra tehsil.

Published: 02nd December 2018 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 10:33 PM

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

VADODARA: Four sanitation workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning a drain in Vadodara district of Gujarat Sunday, police said.

The incident took place on the premises of Global Gourmet company on Maser Roadin Padra tehsil.

"The workers were cleaning a sewer line on the company premises. They apparently inhaled toxic fumes and fell unconscious inside," said sub-inspector N M Rathod of Vadu police station. They were declared dead on arrival at a hospital at Jambusar in neighbouring Bharuch district, he added.

The cause of death was believed to be asphyxiation though autopsy was yet to be conducted, he said. The victims were identified as Askiran Solanki, Kamlesh Jadha, Manish Padhiyar and Vinod Jadhav.

District Superintendent of Police Tarun Duggal confirmed the incident and said further probe is on.

 

