Indian fisherman's body comes home months after death in Pakistan

By ANI

UNA: The dead body of Nanubhai Kanabhai Solanki, an Indian fisherman who died at a jail in Pakistan's Karachi in September earlier this year, came back to his hometown in Gujarat's Una town on Saturday.

Nanubhai was arrested by Pakistan maritime authorities in November last year for allegedly straying into the neighbouring country's waters.

"The whole village is mourning the demise of Nanubhai. Pakistan should not treat our fishermen like this. We hope that in future Pakistan will understand our feelings for our people," said Sarpanch of the village.

On August 13, India had repatriated seven Pakistan civilian prisoners. On the same day, Pakistan had also released 29 Indian prisoners to mark Pakistan's Independence Day on August 14.