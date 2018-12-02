Mild tremors experienced in Maharashtra's Palghar district

By PTI

THANE: Tremors measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale were experienced at around 1:38 am Sunday in Dundalwadi village in Dahanu area of neighbouring Palghar district, a civic official said.

District Disaster Control Officer Vivekananad Kadam said no damage was reported.

Earlier, on November 24 and November 3, tremors of the magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale shook Dahanu and Talasari talukas.

Civic officials said that quake-preparedness training programmes were held for villagers between November 26-29 in two talukas of Palghar district.