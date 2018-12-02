Home Nation

Missing Kashmiri youth gives up militancy, returns home

Immediately after his return to home, a police contingent reached there and whisked him away.

Published: 02nd December 2018 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir, Encounter

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A Kashmiri youth, who had gone missing in October this year from a university in Uttar Pradesh and reportedly joined militant group Islamic State J&K (ISJK), returned home on Sunday.

Ehtisham Bilal Sofi, 17, who had gone missing from Sharda University in Greater Noida on October 28 and subsequently joined ISJK by pledging his allegiance to IS chief Abu Bakar Al Baghdadi, returned to his home at Khanyar in downtown Srinagar today.

Immediately after his return to home, a police contingent reached there and whisked him away.

"There were some efforts from his family and our side and these efforts bore fruit and he returned to family," DIG of police central Kashmir, B K Virdi told The New Indian Express.

He said the police officials are talking to him.

Sources said police officials are quizzing Ehtisham to know what prompted him to join militancy and how he got in touch with militants of IS-inspired ideology in the State and where he released a video in which he was holding an AK-47 rifle and audio message pledging allegiance to IS chief.

READ| Kashmiri woman arrested for luring youths into militancy through Facebook: Officials

The boy's father said he had returned home bleeding and was taken away by police.

Before going missing from university and joining militancy, Ehtisham was assaulted by a group of students in the varsity campus at Greater Noida during a clash between students of India and Afghanistan.

After he had gone missing and his picture with AK-47 rifle went viral, his family members and relatives made repeated appeals to him to return home and also asked militants to allow him to return to his family as he was their only son.

In November last year, a young footballer Majid Khan hailing from south Kashmir gave up militancy and returned home after compassionate appeals from mother. He had joined Lashkar-e-Taiba.

About a dozen more youngsters have returned to their homes and given up militancy on pleas of their family members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Islamic State J&K Militancy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp