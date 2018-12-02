Home Nation

NITI forum for North East to meet on Tuesday

The meeting will mainly focus on issues pertaining to five critical sectors - tourism, bamboo, dairy, fisheries and tea.

Published: 02nd December 2018 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Niti aayog

Niti Aayog (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The second meeting of the 'NITI Forum for North East' will be held here on Tuesday and will focus on issues pertaining to five critical sectors, including tourism, bamboo and dairy.

Vice Chairman, NITI AAYOG, Rajiv Kumar will chair the meeting while Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh will co-chair it, an official statement said.

The meeting will mainly focus on issues pertaining to five critical sectors - tourism, bamboo, dairy, fisheries and tea, it said.

The 'NITI Forum for North East' was constituted in February 2018 to periodically review development status in the North Eastern region.

  The forum is tasked to identify various constraints in the way of accelerated, inclusive and sustainable economic growth in the Northeast and to recommend suitable interventions for addressing identified constraints, the statement said.

Members of the forum include secretaries of various central ministries, chief secretaries of all eight Northeastern states, senior government officials and experts from various fields.

It emerged that infrastructure, horticulture, bamboo, tourism, food processing, education, livelihoods, health in Northeastern region were areas critical for the development of the region, the statement said.

  Decisions taken at the meeting have since been carried forward by various government departments and other stakeholders.

Besides members of the forum, a number of experts from the government, industry and academia have also been invited to make the discussions more meaningful.

The forum's first meeting was held on April 10, 2018 in Agartala where a broad spectrum of issues were discussed.

