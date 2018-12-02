Home Nation

People will lose faith in BJP if Ram temple is not built: Ramdev

Ramdev's remarks come amid a growing chorus to speed up the construction of a temple for Lord Ram in Ayodhya, which is believed to be his birthplace.

Published: 02nd December 2018 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Baba Ramdev does a yoga asana at Madame Tussauds next to PM Modi's wax statue (Photo | @SwamiRamdev/ Twitter)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: People will lose faith in the BJP if a Ram temple is not built in Ayodhya, Yoga guru Ramdev said here Sunday, as he made a pitch for bringing an ordinance for construction of the shrine.

"In a democracy, Parliament is the topmost temple for justice, and the (Narendra) Modi government can bring an ordinance (to enable construction of the Ram temple)," he said.

"If the temple is not constructed even when crores of people want to see it built, people will lose faith in the BJP, which won't be good for the party," the Yoga guru said.

READ| BJP not thinking of Ram Temple ordinance as of now: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Ramdev's remarks come amid a growing chorus to speed up the construction of a temple for Lord Ram in Ayodhya, which is believed to be his birthplace.

"Ram is not a matter of politics, but of country's pride. Ram is our ancestor, our culture, pride, and our soul. He should not be associated with politics," he said.

He added that if people have to construct the temple on their own, it would mean "they either do not respect the judiciary or Parliament".

Last week, 'Ram bhakts' from various parts of the country gathered in Ayodhya to attend a public meeting organised by right-wing group Vishva Hindu Parishad to press for the temple's construction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramdev Ram temple Ayodhya land dispute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp