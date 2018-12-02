Home Nation

Spotted on Kalka-Shimla heritage track: Leopard on platform, on tracks

Gumman Railway Station, which is 126 km by road from Kalka, falls on arguably one of the most scenic train routes of Northern India.

Published: 02nd December 2018 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2018 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

leopard

Image of leopard used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUMMAN: Station Superintendent Sanjay Sharma draws attention of curious tourists as trains roll into the Gumman Railway Station in Himachal Pradesh's Parwanoo district.

Sharma's tryst with leopards has gained him popularity at the quaint station which is surrounded by heritage sites on the Kalka-Shimla Railway, a UNESCO World Heritage track.

The 47-year-old, who has been posted here for the past four years, recounts stories of his big cat sightings to the travellers here.

"We had reported multiple sightings but the wildlife department didn't seem to believe us. So, three months back, I took a video and sent it to senior officials," he said.

His video, shot just 30 metres away from the animal, forced the wildlife department to place a cage to capture it.

However, after trying for almost two months, they failed in their endeavour, he said.

Gumman Railway Station, which is 126 km by road from Kalka, falls on arguably one of the most scenic train routes of Northern India.

The latest sighting was three days ago, right on the platform of the station, when a train was coming in.

"A guard saw it on the platform when the train was coming at 4 am. The animal left after picking up an injured dog," said Sharma, who has been a railwayman for the past 24 years.

However, despite regaling sightseers with his exciting tales, he doesn't forget the dangers that accompany the big cat sightings.

The last four times the leopard came visiting, he and a pointsman (track maintenance worker) were the only two people in the vicinity of the track.

Sharma lives nearby with his wife and children and he has forbidden his son and daughter, who are both 12 years of age, from playing outside in the evenings.

"I am scared. I am responsible for my men. I can keep my children indoors, but these men have to work. Also, we are here from 3:30 am to 11:30 pm which means we are extremely vulnerable in the morning and at night. Though I shot the video as evidence, it was a chilling experience. I have been telling my stories to tourists, but I hope they don't end up involving a tragedy," said Sharma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
leopard sighting Gumman railway station Kalka-Shimla Railway UNESCO World Heritage track

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp