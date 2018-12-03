Home Nation

Ammonia gas leaks from chemical plant in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district; 14 hospitalised

The incident took place at MIDC industrial zone in the Lote Parshuram area of Ratnagiri, around 330km from Mumbai, Friday morning, an official said.

Published: 03rd December 2018 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

AP file image of pipelines to carry gas used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least 14 people, including women and children, were admitted to hospital after inhaling ammonia gas which leaked from a chemical plant in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, police said Monday.

The incident took place at MIDC industrial zone in the Lote Parshuram area of Ratnagiri, around 330km from Mumbai, Friday morning, an official said.

The toxic gas leaked from the plant of Litmus Organic Pvt Ltd when employees were working inside the unit and spread to neighbouring areas, he said.

Fourteen people residing in the gas leak affected areas, including six women and four children, complained of giddiness, vomiting and chest pain, he said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment, the official said.

After an investigation into the gas leak incident, the police found lapses on part of the company, he said.

Acting on a complaint filed by the gas-affected residents, a case was registered against the manager and supervisor of the company, he said.

"We have registered an offence against the two persons under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)," the official said.

A probe is on, but no arrest has been made so far, he added.

Ammonia used in manufacturing, refrigeration and agriculture is a pungent, colourless and toxic gas which is also found in liquid form.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp