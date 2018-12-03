Ammonia gas leaks from chemical plant in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district; 14 hospitalised

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least 14 people, including women and children, were admitted to hospital after inhaling ammonia gas which leaked from a chemical plant in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, police said Monday.

The incident took place at MIDC industrial zone in the Lote Parshuram area of Ratnagiri, around 330km from Mumbai, Friday morning, an official said.

The toxic gas leaked from the plant of Litmus Organic Pvt Ltd when employees were working inside the unit and spread to neighbouring areas, he said.

Fourteen people residing in the gas leak affected areas, including six women and four children, complained of giddiness, vomiting and chest pain, he said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are undergoing treatment, the official said.

After an investigation into the gas leak incident, the police found lapses on part of the company, he said.

Acting on a complaint filed by the gas-affected residents, a case was registered against the manager and supervisor of the company, he said.

"We have registered an offence against the two persons under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention)," the official said.

A probe is on, but no arrest has been made so far, he added.

Ammonia used in manufacturing, refrigeration and agriculture is a pungent, colourless and toxic gas which is also found in liquid form.