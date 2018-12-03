Home Nation

ISRO's HySIS satellite sends first image, covering parts of Lakhpat area in Gujarat

The satellite, along with 30 other international co-passenger spacecraft, was injected into the orbit by the PSLV-C43 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on November 29.

Published: 03rd December 2018 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2018 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of PSLV C42 ( Photo | ISRO )

By PTI

BENGALURU: The country's latest earth observation satellite HySIS, launched by the ISRO on November 29, has sent its first image, covering parts of Lakhpat area in Gujarat.

The image from Hyperspectral imaging satellite (HySIS), which can be used in wide-ranging areas including agriculture, soil survey and environmental monitoring, was acquired at the National Remote Sensing Centre on Sunday, the ISRO said.

Sources in the city-headquartered Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said the agency was satisfied with the quality of the image sent by HySIS.

The satellite, along with 30 other international co-passenger spacecraft, was injected into the orbit by the PSLV-C43 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on November 29.

The 380-kg HySIS is meant to study the earth's surface in the visible, near infrared and shortwave infrared regions of the electromagnetic spectrum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISRO HySIS Satellite

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp